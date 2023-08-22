The decision not to make bigger cuts surprised investors, with some worried that it could spark a slew of defaults in China’s crisis-ridden property sector. Photo: AFP
analysis | China’s half-measure rate cut protects banks’ profit margins and ensures financial stability, analysts say
- ‘Protecting bank margins is at the core of stabilising the entire financial system,’ says economist Huang Wentao
- The central bank might have more tools up its sleeve to shore up the economy, including reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts, says China Securities
