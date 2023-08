Chinese banks, the biggest financiers to the nation’s beleaguered property developers, stand to pay the heaviest cost from the industry fallout after home sales slumped and debt defaults snowballed, according to Goldman Sachs.

The banking sector accounted for 75 per cent of debts owed by real estate developers totalling 19.3 trillion yuan (US$2.65 trillion) at the end of June last year, the US investment bank said in a report. Trust firms and insurers held 16 per cent and 6 per cent respectively, with brokers and other investors making up the balance.

Goldman analysts said the distress in China’s property market could trigger 1.9 trillion yuan of credit losses, based on a 10 per cent loss rate derived from recent cracks in the bond market. Banks could shoulder 1.2 trillion yuan or 61 per cent of the losses, while trust firms suffer 28 per cent and insurers 5 per cent, they forecast.

“Credit risks are concentrated in property developer debt and exacerbated by the low level of housing activity, as presales are an important funding source for developers,” Goldman said. “Any broad restructuring efforts towards developer debts would have implications across both Chinese banks and trust companies.”