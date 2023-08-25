Bank of East Asia said the group faced multiple headwinds and challenges in its business environment in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg
Bank of East Asia said the group faced multiple headwinds and challenges in its business environment in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Bank of East Asia, China Construction Bank earnings marred by rise in bad loans to mainland’s distressed property sector

  • Bank of East Asia’s non-performing loans in China rose by 0.4 percentage points to 3.15 per cent of its total lending in the first half
  • China Construction Bank’s bad loans to China’s real estate sector climbed 18 per cent at the end of June compared with December

Enoch YiuYuke Xie
Enoch Yiu in Hong Kongand Yuke Xie in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 25 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Bank of East Asia said the group faced multiple headwinds and challenges in its business environment in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg
Bank of East Asia said the group faced multiple headwinds and challenges in its business environment in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE