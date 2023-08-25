Bank of East Asia said the group faced multiple headwinds and challenges in its business environment in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg
Bank of East Asia, China Construction Bank earnings marred by rise in bad loans to mainland’s distressed property sector
- Bank of East Asia’s non-performing loans in China rose by 0.4 percentage points to 3.15 per cent of its total lending in the first half
- China Construction Bank’s bad loans to China’s real estate sector climbed 18 per cent at the end of June compared with December
Bank of East Asia said the group faced multiple headwinds and challenges in its business environment in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg