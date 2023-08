One of China’s biggest banks has issued a warning about slimmer net interest margins even as it reported a higher-than-expected interim profit, as the world’s second-largest economy grapples with slowing growth and a property crisis.

Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), the country’s third-largest commercial lender with total assets worth 38.03 trillion yuan (US$5.22 trillion), on Tuesday posted a 3.9 per cent year-on-year gain in net profit to 133.83 billion yuan in the six months ending on June 30. The lender beat expectations of a 2.6 per cent increase to 132.3 billion yuan by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The bank’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio, a measure of its exposure to delayed or missed loan payments that could dent profits, fell to 1.35 per cent compared with 1.37 per cent last December.

“Given the current trend of economic recovery in China, and as we are responding to the regulator’s call to reduce financing barriers for the real economy … [these factors] combined with a potential cut to existing mortgages in the near future, our net interest margins might face further pressure in the second half of this year,” Fu Wanjun, ABC’s president, said in a post-earnings press conference on Tuesday. The net interest margin is the amount of interest a bank earns on loans compared to the amount it pays on deposits.