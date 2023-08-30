Jingwei Textile, top shareholder of troubled Chinese shadow bank Zhongrong, plans to delist due to ‘significant uncertainties’
- Jingwei Textile Machinery, which has a 37.5 per cent stake in Zhongrong International Trust, says the move is aimed at protecting the interests of small investors
- Losses in China’s US$2.9 trillion trust industry could swell to US$38 billion, according to Goldman Sachs analysts
The largest shareholder of the Chinese trust firm at the heart of the country’s shadow banking crisis plans to delist its shares due to “significant uncertainties”, raising more concerns about financial contagion in the US$18 trillion economy.
Jingwei Textile Machinery said in a filing on Tuesday it plans to pull its shares from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, a rare move by a central government-backed enterprise. The company also cited “market changes” for the move, aimed at protecting the interests of smaller shareholders.
While the firm made no reference to Zhongrong International Trust, Jingwei ranked as the top shareholder of the embattled shadow bank with a 37.5 per cent stake, according to Zhongrong’s annual report for 2022. Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, one of China’s largest private wealth managers, ranked second.
“Listed companies are under global scrutiny, which is not helpful when operations are failing,” said Andrew Collier, managing director at Orient Capital Research, adding the delisting is most likely related to Zhongrong.
China’s US$2.9 trillion trust industry is emerging as the latest threat to the world’s second-largest economy, as the sector faces another round of losses that Goldman Sachs analysts say may swell to US$38 billion.
Zhongrong, which has been a major backer of troubled property developers, has missed payments on dozens of investment products and has said it has no immediate plans to make clients whole. The firm has 270 high-yield products totalling 39.5 billion yuan (US$5.4 billion) due this year, according to data provider Use Trust.
Trust firm’s missed payments raise liquidity fears in China’s finance sector
Jingwei Textile said it risks delaying the release of its first-half earnings due on Thursday, according to a separate statement, among more than a dozen exchange filings. Shares will be suspended from trading on Friday in that case, it added.
The company plans to resume trading today after a two-day halt. The stock has fallen 20 per cent this year, compared with a 2.1 per cent decline in the benchmark CSI 300 index. The company has a market value of 4.21 billion yuan.
Jingwei said on Tuesday it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on September 15 for shareholders to vote on its delisting plan. The firm does not plan to relist its shares, which will be traded on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations instead, according to a statement.