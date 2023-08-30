The largest shareholder of the Chinese trust firm at the heart of the country’s shadow banking crisis plans to delist its shares due to “significant uncertainties”, raising more concerns about financial contagion in the US$18 trillion economy.

Jingwei Textile Machinery said in a filing on Tuesday it plans to pull its shares from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, a rare move by a central government-backed enterprise. The company also cited “market changes” for the move, aimed at protecting the interests of smaller shareholders.

While the firm made no reference to Zhongrong International Trust, Jingwei ranked as the top shareholder of the embattled shadow bank with a 37.5 per cent stake, according to Zhongrong’s annual report for 2022. Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, one of China’s largest private wealth managers, ranked second.

“Listed companies are under global scrutiny, which is not helpful when operations are failing,” said Andrew Collier, managing director at Orient Capital Research, adding the delisting is most likely related to Zhongrong.

10:57 Boom, bust and borrow: Has China’s housing market tanked? Boom, bust and borrow: Has China’s housing market tanked?

China’s US$2.9 trillion trust industry is emerging as the latest threat to the world’s second-largest economy, as the sector faces another round of losses that Goldman Sachs analysts say may swell to US$38 billion.