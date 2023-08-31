ExclusiveJPMorgan’s top EV banker sees a ‘resurgence of activity’ as China’s US$200 billion market consolidates, foreign players boost presence
- JPMorgan leads Asia-Pacific M&A league table so far this year, having been involved in 27 deals worth US$64.2 billion, according to Bloomberg data
- Marriage of foreign capital and Chinese technology ‘is a very powerful theme,’ says Peter Yu, co-head of diversified industries and technology in the region
Recent transactions involving BYD, Nio, Xpeng, Volkswagen and BMW are fuelling hopes that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will make the industry a fertile ground for deal-making after two years of muted opportunities for investment bankers in Asia-Pacific.
“We are at the beginning of a resurgence of M&A activity,” Peter Yu, co-head of diversified industries and technology for Asia-Pacific at JPMorgan based in Hong Kong, said in an interview. Some carmakers “will just fall away, others will be potentially acquired,” he added.
JPMorgan led the M&A league table in Asia-Pacific this year through August with 27 deals worth US$64.2 billion across all industries, according to Bloomberg data, giving it an 11.7 per cent share of the market. Morgan Stanley, UBS, Nomura and Citigroup rounded out the top five players.
A crossover between technology and industries such as automotive presents big opportunities for deals, Deutsche Bank’s head of investment banking Fabrizio Campelli said in an interview last month. The German bank’s clients in Europe were keen to expand their footprint in Asia, he added.
A foreign OEM (original equipment manufacturer) investing in a Chinese EV player “can get access to technology that could accelerate the time to develop a new model by a couple of years,” Yu said. The interest among foreign OEMs in Chinese technology “is a very powerful theme,” he added.
Foreign OEMS are generally a long way behind Chinese companies in terms of EV technology, electrification, smart cabin technology and autonomous driving, Yu said. It is faster for foreign carmakers to cut the R&D process by partnering with or buying Chinese companies and start-ups, he added.
Industry consolidation is another theme that is likely to hasten deal making in the industry, Yu said. Within the next year, the market could hear more about bankruptcies, as well as smaller EV makers getting swallowed or thrown a financial lifeline by larger rivals or by foreign capital, he added.
There are “too many players” in China, and only 20 or 30 of them will “actually make a meaningful number of cars,” he said. “Some of these companies will just fall away, but others will be potentially acquired.”
Yu said the story is more complex than straightforward consolidation between EV makers, adding that M&A activity “will be diverse in rationale and format.”
Backward integration or upstream investment within the industry is also expected to generate M&A volume, he added. Many global EV producers are investing in other parts of the car-making process, including building battery plants and acquiring mining resources like lithium.
“There continues to be a lot of dialogue around foreign players investing in Chinese EV players, beyond the deals that have been announced,” said Yu. “Along with domestic consolidation and capital raising, things are getting busy again in this space.”