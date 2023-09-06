government-appointed task force will meet for the first time this afternoon to undertake a comprehensive review of Hong Kong’s stock market liquidity, according to three sources, as local authorities and regulators search for ways to bolster the slump in the world’s fourth-largest capital market.

The meeting, chaired by former Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) chairman Carlson Tong Ka-shing, will provide a brainstorming forum for the 13 members of the task force to identify the problems that have bedevilled what was once the world’s most preferred destination for initial public offerings (IPOs), and find solutions to reignite the market’s activity, the sources said.

Members of the task force, drawn from a cross section of financial professionals in banking, stockbroking, asset management and investments, can discuss issues such as the market’s turnover, ways to attract IPOs, as well as the market’s much-touted plea to slash a stamp duty on transactions, the sources said, declining to be identified.

Some members may raise technical aspects of how the stock market functions, from the listing regime to the market’s structure and the trading mechanism, a source said.

Carlson Tong Ko-shing, former chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) during a press event in Wan Chai on 24 May 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong

The task force, set up by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, would recommend a set of policy options to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu before Hong Kong’s top official delivers his second policy address in October, they said.