Hedge funds say it’s too risky to bet against the US dollar on Fed rates hazard, China policy limp
- Hedge funds are among those caught out by dollar’s longest rally since 2005, having wagered against the US currency since June
- ‘The continued reopening, stimulus and dollar weakening will catalyse a multi-year rally in emerging markets, China,’ Great Hill Capital says
K2 Asset Management says the greenback will continue to charge higher as US interest rates remain elevated, while AVM Capital expects rising Treasury yields to boost the currency. Alternative asset manager Clocktower Group sees further gains for the dollar if China’s stimulus continues to disappoint.
“It does look too risky to short the dollar,” said George Boubouras, head of research at K2, who sees it advancing against the Australian dollar and other currencies that are sensitive to risk sentiment. “The higher-for-longer Fed funds rate theme will dominate and markets will start pricing in rate cuts in 2024 a number of times, we believe, unsuccessfully.”
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is on track for an eighth week of gain, the longest rally since 2005. Signs that the US economy is headed for a soft landing are bolstering bets that the Federal Reserve will keep borrowing costs higher for longer, which would burnish the greenback’s appeal. Hedge funds are among those caught out, as they have been betting against the US currency since June.
BNP Paribas Asset Management forecast in July that the currency will remain weak in the coming months while Standard Bank predicted that it will enter “a multi-year downtrend” as the Fed starts to ease. Swap traders are pricing in 75 basis points of rate cuts from the Fed between January and the end of the third quarter.
There are other factors that may keep driving the dollar higher: the weakening momentum in China’s economy is likely to spur demand for havens, while other major currencies such as the euro are expected to remain under pressure due to subdued growth.
The euro has tumbled 5 per cent since its July peak, while the offshore yuan slid to the weakest level since November last month. The yen, a victim of Japan’s rate differential with the US, dropped more than 5 per cent in the past quarter.
Clocktower Group’s chief strategist Marko Papic considers himself a “secular” dollar bear but he sees room for further tactical rallies in the US currency.
“If Chinese policymakers continue to disappoint and if AI mania continues to see inflows into US equity markets, you could have a pop in the dollar,” said Papic. The Fed is “being definitively behind the proverbial curve in 2024,” he said, adding “the idea that the Fed will look to get to 2 per cent inflation target before the election is a fairy tale.”
Over the longer term, Papic expects the greenback to weaken as a build-up in US consumer savings leads to dollars being exported overseas.
Some argue otherwise.
Great Hill Capital is buying stocks which will benefit from a falling US currency, including riskier emerging-market equities. The thinking is that the greenback’s bounce is nearing an end because the Fed will wind down its tightening cycle in the coming months.
“The continued reopening, stimulus and dollar weakening will catalyse a multi-year rally in emerging markets, China,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill in New York. As such, we “have a portion of our allocation focused on this theme.”
Similarly, Tribeca Investment Partners’ Jun Bei Liu thinks the greenback’s rally may have run its course for now.
“The US rates have pretty much peaked,” said Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca in Sydney. “Certainly seems like from here on the US dollar is pretty much done as a safe haven currency as well as a leverage to the rising rates.”
But for now, rising US government bond yields are giving the dollar a boost, especially after benchmark 10-year rates soared to a 16-year high last month. Treasury yields may remain elevated as some Fed officials signal a reluctance to call an end to the rate-hike cycle.
“We’re expecting a broad-based rally in the US dollar over the next couple of months as financial conditions continue to tighten on the back of higher bond yields,” said Ashvin Murthy, chief investment officer at hedge fund AVM Capital Pte in Singapore.