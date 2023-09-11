China Citic Bank International eyes mobile banking increase in Hong Kong, aims to save 1 million sheets of paper a year
- China Citic Bank aims to turn its 24 Hong Kong branches paperless within the next year as it promotes mobile banking
- Wider acceptance of mobile banking gives smaller lenders that lack branch networks a chance to compete with the sector’s behemoths, analyst says
China Citic Bank International, a Hong Kong-based mid-tier lender, aims to cut paper usage in its 24 branches and save 1 million pieces of paper next year, according to a senior executive.
The bank is joining its bigger peers such as HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of China (Hong Kong) in encouraging clients to use its mobile app to handle banking transactions and cut down on the use of paper forms at its branches.
The lender, part of China Citic Bank, has allowed customers to open accounts online since 2018 and offered online insurance sales and wealth management in the past few years.
“After the Covid pandemic over the past three years, we found customers generally get used to using mobile phones to handle most of their simple banking transactions,” Wendy Yuen Miu-ling, deputy head of the personal and business banking group of the lender, said in a media briefing last week.
“Mobile banking will be our priority of expansion in the next few years. Even when customers go to physical branches, we want to let our staff use the electronic method to serve them instead of filling a lot of paper forms.”
Citic aims to turn its 24 branches entirely paperless from next year, Yuen said.
“We estimate this will help save 1 million pieces of paper every year,” she said. “The use of fintech will cut down operating costs for the bank and will enhance the service for customers.”
As it will promote digital banking, the lender will also close some small branches, although it will also consider opening new ones in future, Yuen said.
“We do not rule out the need for physical branches for customers who need to handle complex transactions such as mortgage loan applications.”
Citic’s efforts show that smaller bankers are catching up in fintech development, said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of Wealthy Securities.
“All the younger customers are now tech-savvy, while the big banks such as HSBC, Standard Chartered and [Bank of China (Hong Kong)] have invested heavily in their digital banking services,” Tse said. “The small lenders would not be able to compete if they do not offer more mobile banking services.”
The trend opens up opportunities for smaller banks that lack a big branch network, he said.
“People no longer like to go to branches to queue up for 30 minutes or more to conduct banking transactions,” Tse said. “The next battlefield among banks is no longer on their branch network but on their digital banking services. As such, the small banks with a few branches or no branches can still compete with their bigger peers as long as they can offer good mobile banking services.”
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority since 2017 has encouraged all 160 banks in the city to offer more fintech services to customers, while also issuing licenses for eight ‘virtual banks’, which have no physical branches.
Standard Chartered Bank co-founded one of the virtual banks, Mox, while Bank of China (Hong Kong) partnered with others to create the branchless bank Livi.
HSBC said it launched around 350 digital features last year for its wealth-management and personal-banking customers in Hong Kong. The city’s biggest lender has 2 million customers who actively use mobile banking, and over 3 million people have downloaded its PayMe app, according to a spokesman.