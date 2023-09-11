China Citic Bank International, a Hong Kong-based mid-tier lender, aims to cut paper usage in its 24 branches and save 1 million pieces of paper next year, according to a senior executive.

The bank is joining its bigger peers such as HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of China (Hong Kong) in encouraging clients to use its mobile app to handle banking transactions and cut down on the use of paper forms at its branches.

The lender, part of China Citic Bank, has allowed customers to open accounts online since 2018 and offered online insurance sales and wealth management in the past few years.

“After the Covid pandemic over the past three years, we found customers generally get used to using mobile phones to handle most of their simple banking transactions,” Wendy Yuen Miu-ling, deputy head of the personal and business banking group of the lender, said in a media briefing last week.

A man withdraws money from an ATM at China Citic Bank International in Prince Edward, Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images

“Mobile banking will be our priority of expansion in the next few years. Even when customers go to physical branches, we want to let our staff use the electronic method to serve them instead of filling a lot of paper forms.”