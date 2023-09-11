Two major cities in eastern China lifted all curbs on home purchases and selling on Monday, joining several other cities in dropping restrictions to attract buyers and revive a largely frozen property market.

Jinan and Qingdao, two of the largest cities in China’s second-most populous province of Shandong, said homes in all areas are allowed to be put on the market, according to a government statement and a local media report.

Qingdao previously limited the number of homes that could be bought in two districts. Jinan had similar measures.

Last week, three cities – Nanjing in eastern Jiangsu province and Dalian and Shenyang in northeastern Liaoning province – became the first cities to eliminate curbs on home buying.

A resident consults about house property information at a housing trade fair in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. Photo: Xinhua

Jiaxing city, in the eastern province of Zhejiang, also announced it would lift all curbs in the city in late August, according to a local media report. It previously limited the number of homes non-local residents could buy in the city.