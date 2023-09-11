Executives at top US and Vietnamese firms in the semiconductor, tech and aviation sectors met on Monday seeking to forge business partnerships during US President Joe Biden’s visit to Hanoi which has seen new deals on planes and AI.

Senior executives from Google, Intel, Amkor, Marvell, GlobalFoundries and Boeing attended the Vietnam-U. S. Innovation & Investment Summit, according to the meeting agenda.

From Vietnam, there were executives from half a dozen companies, including Nasdaq-listed electric car maker VinFast, flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, tech company FPT, MoMo, the country’s biggest e-wallet by users, as well as internet firm VNG, which filed in August for a US IPO.

Biden reiterated at the meeting that the two countries were deepening cooperation in cloud computing, semiconductors and artificial intelligence, and stressed Vietnam was crucial for critical minerals supplies.

Vietnamese General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong, front right, and US President Joe Biden, front left, attend a military welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday, Sept.10, 2023. Biden is on an official two-day visit in Vietnam. Photo: AP

The country has the world’s second-biggest estimated deposits of rare earths, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines.