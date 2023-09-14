Richard Li-backed insurer FWD postpones Hong Kong IPO plan for second time amid stock-market doldrums
- The insurer refiled its application in March to refresh its original submission from February 2022
- FWD, which announced positive six-month results two weeks ago, said it ‘will assess the appropriate time’ to re-file the application
“The [Hong Kong stock] market condition is not good,” said a source familiar with the matter, who added that the company is in no rush to list because it is financially strong.
FWD said it has not abandoned the plan and “will assess the appropriate time to further re-file the application”.
The company, which ranks among the top three insurers in Thailand and the Philippines, announced its six-month performance two weeks ago, posting a 22 per cent year on year increase in the total value of new business to US$482 million. The company also reported a 56 per cent increase in its segmental adjusted operating profit before tax to US$307 million.
Huynh Thanh Phong, group chief executive officer and executive director of FWD, said the solid results in its largest markets of Hong Kong, Thailand and Japan were “complemented by its emerging markets segment, which for the first time ever delivered a positive contribution to our pre-tax operating profit”.
Founded in 2013, FWD has expanded to 10 markets across Asia: Cambodia, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. It has more than 10 million customers with total premiums worth US$6.3 billion.