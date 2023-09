Moody’s downgrades China property sector outlook, Fitch trims GDP forecast

Moody’s Investors Service has revised its outlook for China’s property sector from “stable” to “negative” despite the introduction of a slew of stimulus measures by China’s regulatory authorities to boost home sales and prop up a flailing property market.

A report released by the international ratings agency on Thursday listed China’s weaker economic growth prospects and continued buyer concerns over timely project completion and delivery as main factors contributing to a negative outlook.

“We expect nationwide contracted sales to fall around 5 per cent over the next six to 12 months, driven by a decrease in volume, as homebuyers’ concerns continue,” said Cedric Lai, a vice-president and senior analyst at Moody’s. “Credit stress at Country Garden Holdings has amplified [buyers’] risk aversion.”

The agency expected the impact of China’s latest stimulus measures, including reduced mortgage rates and down payments, to unevenly affect higher and lower-tier cities, with the latter expected to face further sales declines due to continued population outflows. Sales in first and second-tier cities, on the other hand, will be more resilient.