The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the investment arm of the World Bank , has appointed a new regional head based in Hong Kong to lead its climate and sustainability efforts in the region.

Anna Ng will be responsible for strategy, facilitating and overseeing investment and advisory programmes, as well as fundraising efforts in East Asia and the Pacific, according to a statement on Tuesday.

She will also work closely with regional investment and advisory teams to help drive cross-border investments and capital mobilisation between Hong Kong-based companies and financial institutions in emerging markets and developing economies globally.

“Climate change, financial inclusion, trade barriers and sustainable infrastructure gaps are just some of the many challenges facing emerging markets and developing economies in East Asia and the Pacific,” Ng said in the statement. Hong Kong’s private sector offers many solutions needed to address them, from climate finance to sophisticated trading and logistics infrastructure, she added.

Anna Ng, the IFC’s regional head of operations for East Asia and the Pacific. Photo: Handout

“This makes it a critical regional hub for catalysing cross-border investments and mobilising capital to improve lives and livelihoods, not just in this region but globally.”