Evergrande’s statement, issued the same evening, said neither the “criminal coercive measures” taken by the police against “relevant personnel” at the wealth management arm, nor the sale of Evergrande’s insurance arm to Hai Gang Life Insurer, a newly-established, state-owned insurance company, would have a substantial impact on the property developer’s businesses and operations.

Police in Shenzhen, where Evergrande is headquartered, said on September 18 that they had detained some staff at Evergrande Financial Management, after the company failed to repay investors.

“Even though Evergrande was trying to distance itself from its wealth management and insurance units, the two entities were crucial fundraising channels for their parent company … otherwise, why would Evergrande get into these new businesses in the first place?” said Shen Meng, director at Beijing-based investment firm Chanson & Co.

A China Evergrande accounting employee, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed that the debt owed by Evergrande Financial Wealth Management was on the balance sheet of its parent company, and that “there was a good chance” the money pooled from its wealth management products went into China Evergrande’s real estate business.

The crisis at Evergrande’s wealth management arm comes at a time when the shadow banking industry in China has begun seeing increasing problems with repayments.

Just a month ago, state-backed Zhongrong International Trust , one of China’s largest trust companies, missed payments worth more than 110 billion yuan (US$15 billion) to corporate investors, stoking fears that this could lead to contagion in the country’s financial system.

“At this point, the central government still expects [wealth management] companies to sort through their own liquidity problems,” Shen said. “If the problems cannot be resolved, regulators will weigh in at some point and treat them as civil or criminal cases. These cases will inevitably make investors anxious, and the negative sentiment could spread across the entire industry.”

Another banking analyst at a Beijing-based commercial bank, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said it is unlikely that local governments will roll out more aggressive measures, such as takeovers, to support the country’s property developers and affiliated wealth management companies.

“Missed payments on wealth management products will disproportionately impact high-net-worth clients, and not so much the reputation of local governments, who are a lot more worried about missing payments on municipal corporate bonds,” he said.

Municipal corporate bonds are bonds issued through local government financing vehicles, or funding platforms operated by local governments, to finance real estate and local infrastructure projects.

Evergrande missed payments on wealth management products worth 40 billion yuan in 2021, affecting more than 70,000 people, including its own employees.