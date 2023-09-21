Emerging Asian currencies have been less attractive than most of their global peers as carry-trade targets over the past year but they are now catching up.

Policymakers in Asia have stayed relatively hawkish in a bid to contain inflation, just as their peers in other developing nations start to cut interest rates as domestic inflation is tamed. Thailand, India and the Philippines are all seeing implied returns from forwards higher than recent averages, while the opposite it true for every emerging market country out of Asia, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

“The rupee and rupiah have the highest carry in Asia at 7 per cent and 6 per cent respectively, and the central banks of both countries are not expected to trim rates this year,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of emerging-market currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore. Still, Asian interest rates are still low relative to those in Latin America and central and eastern Europe, he said.

Asian central banks have pushed back against possible rate cuts as a surge in oil and food costs threatens to push up inflation. Higher rice prices have added to inflation concerns in Indonesia and the Philippines, while climbing energy costs have done the same in South Korea and Thailand. Traders aren’t pricing in a full quarter-percentage point rate cut in either of Korea, Malaysia, Thailand or India over the next 12 months, swaps show. Philippines and Indonesia are expected to keep rates unchanged on Thursday.

A shopper holds Indonesian rupiah banknotes at Puri Indah market in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg

In contrast, traders are adding to bets for further easing by emerging-market nations in Latin America and Europe. That comes after policymakers in Chile cut rates by a greater-than-expected 100 basis points in July, while those in Poland trimmed their benchmark by 75 basis points this month, three times as much as economists were predicting.