Ex-Morgan Stanley bankers win coveted role on Hong Kong IPO of Alibaba unit Cainiao
- Ampere Partners, a boutique Hong Kong-based firm founded by former Morgan Stanley deal makers, will act as financial adviser on the deal
- Co-founders Crawford Jamieson and Daniel Wetstein helped Morgan Stanley land Alibaba’s US listing in 2014
Co-founders Crawford Jamieson and Daniel Wetstein have cultivated longstanding relationships with the Chinese tech giant, helping Morgan Stanley land the firm’s US listing in 2014, which was the largest ever at the time.
Jamieson held roles including vice-chairman of global capital markets during his 22-year career with the lender, while Wetstein, who joined Morgan Stanley in 1996, led the firm’s Asia-Pacific technology investment banking business for over a decade.
The duo co-founded Ampere Partners after leaving Morgan Stanley in 2019, and were listed as financial advisers in the prospectus for Ant Group’s attempted 2020 blockbuster listing, which was abruptly halted as Beijing imposed a sudden crackdown on the sector. Ampere’s website lists the financial technology firm under its “experience” section, and describes as “pending” an IPO on China’s Star board and in Hong Kong for the firm, which shares a founder with Alibaba in Jack Ma.