In the rollout, Unity’s customised solutions will reduce energy costs by up to US$35,000 per month per building, according to Wong.

“The Hong Kong government and its promotion of the city in the United Arab Emirates definitely helped,” said Mansfield Wong, chairman of Unity Group, at the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The joint venture between Hong Kong-listed Unity and Lead International Investment will see Unity using its methods and technologies to optimise energy efficiency in 700 commercial and residential buildings in Abu Dhabi, with deployment later expanding across the UAE and the Middle East, the companies said.

Hong Kong green energy services company Unity Group has launched a joint venture with an Abu Dhabi-headquartered firm that is backed by a son of the late founder and ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In addition to time, landing the venture deal also required several business trips to “build trust” between the two sides, as well as a pilot project, according to Wong.

Lead is a holding subsidiary of investment company Ethmar International Holding (EIH), an Abu Dhabi-headquartered investment company chaired by UAE politician and royal Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, who is a son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, founder of the UAE. Hamdan is also the younger brother of both former UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan and the current president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

The partnership will also include procuring and leasing private-label solar equipment to cater to rising demand in the UAE. Both parties will focus on expanding in the UAE, but are also considering scaling operations throughout the Middle East and North Africa region.

“We have a vision,” said Moustafa Rashad, CEO of the energy division of EIH. “We are here to complement our country’s vision regarding the 2030 Sustainable Energy [goal] and to reduce carbon emissions.”

Wong hopes the partnership with one major investment company will open doors to other investors in the UAE, Wong said.

While Unity Group has been involved in the carbon-reduction industry since 2008, Wong said investors have only “just started” to focus their attention on taking action to invest in green energy projects. The COP27 conference in November last year was a catalyst that brought ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing onto the main stage.

The UAE is Hong Kong’s largest trading partner in the Middle East, and Abu Dhabi is the wealthiest emirate in the country. The oil-rich city is among the few globally to manage more than US$1 trillion in sovereign wealth capital.

The value of foreign trade between the UAE and Hong Kong amounted to about 32 billion dirhams (US$8.7 billion) during the first nine months of last year, up 36 per cent compared with the same period in 2021. About 10 per cent of total trade between the UAE and mainland China also passed through Hong Kong in 2021.

“The Middle East is a great market that can’t be found in Hong Kong,” Wong said. “The enforcement to reach carbon neutrality will be mandatory for all countries, and we’re right in the middle of it.”