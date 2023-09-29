Hong Kong set to name HKMA’s Clara Chan CEO of new US$8 billion Greater Bay Area focused fund, sources say
- Clara Chan, an executive director at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, is set to be named CEO of the Hong Kong Investment Corp, sources say
- The fund was unveiled by Chief Executive John Lee in his Policy Address last year to ‘further optimise the use of fiscal reserves’ and enhance ties with bay area cities
A spokesperson for HKIC said the open recruitment for the job is still ongoing. The government referred questions to the HKIC and declined further comment.
Chan, who is in her early 40s, will oversee eight general partners in making strategic investments in sectors including technology, healthcare, logistics and supply chain management, financial services and consumer products.
The HKIC has already received a number of investment proposals, including in companies in the fields of innovation and technology, according to the spokesperson.
Chan joined the HKMA in 2010 after working in the city government. In her current role, she is responsible for macro-financial surveillance and market operations, as well as regulating stored value facilities and the retail payment system. She previously served as one of the chief investment officers for the Exchange Fund.
More recently, the barrister-by-training has been actively representing HKMA on various financial technology and stable coin related initiatives.