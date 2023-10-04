It is one of the initiatives taken by the HKEX to help rejuvenate the sluggish market and which is expected to reduce the settlement cycle to two days from five by replacing the current time-consuming paper subscriptions process.

This comes at a time when Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), the operator of the world’s third largest stock market, grapples with a business slowdown which saw share listing volumes plunge to a 20-year low in the first nine months of the year.

Hong Kong authorities and bankers are betting a new digital platform will boost investor confidence through a shortened settlement cycle for initial public offerings (IPO) and a quicker listing process.

A shorter and compact window for offering, pricing and listing will result in lower risks for issuers and investors, and facilitate an IPO even in volatile markets.

“The implementation of FINI is an important move for the Hong Kong IPO market,” said Melody Ngan, Deutsche Bank’s co-head of ECM for APAC while adding that the move will be welcomed by investors and market participants. The German lender has been aggressively expanding its investment advisory team in Hong Kong, taking advantage of the weak market conditions to snap up talent.

“It will bring Hong Kong’s settlement cycle closer in line with those of other major global exchanges,” said Ngan.

Other major international exchanges and markets have already moved to shorter settlement cycles. The US Securities and Exchange Commission reduced its three day settlement period to two days in 2017, and this is expected to be shortened further to a single day sometime next year, according to its regulators.

“FINI is the right step for Hong Kong as an international finance centre and it will help upgrade its financial infrastructure,” said Robert Lee Wai-wang, a lawmaker for the financial services sector and CEO of local brokerage Grand Capital Holdings. He added that the shortened cycle would mean more efficiency for different stakeholders and would align Hong Kong with international best practices.

John Lee Chen-kwok, vice-chairman and co-head of Asia country coverage at UBS global banking, said FINI will benefit the local IPO market development.

“The time gap between pricing and trading [will be reduced] substantially” Lee said. “This will mean the IPO settlement time will be similar to share placements. It is a big improvement in our IPO process [and] will also boost the IPO market in Hong Kong.”

Edward Au, Deloitte’s southern managing partner, said FINI will benefit the market at a time when several large popular IPOs are set to be launched simultaneously.

“The new pre-funding model of FINI reduces the lock-up period for funds in the oversubscribed IPOs and frees up liquidity quickly for investors eyeing other offerings,” Au said.

The efforts to digitalise the settlement process will be “well received” by market practitioners and investors” said Ivy Wong, partner at international law firm Baker McKenzie’s Capital Markets Practice in Hong Kong.

This development alone will not be enough to lift the gloom for Hong Kong’s IPO market.

“FINI by itself may not help boost the IPO market,” Grand Capital Holding’s Lee said. “Markets need to see improvements like recovery from the pandemic and gradual easing of interest rates, to help lift the IPO market.”

Ngan echoed this sentiment. She said the biggest driver of sentiment would be the geopolitical situation, macroeconomic conditions and “sizeable high-profile deals with strong valuations that can attract fundamental investor interest and sustain a healthy aftermarket.”

The city’s pipeline has a few major IPOs that analysts say could boost market sentiment. Midea Group, the world’s biggest home appliances maker, plans to submit its listing application in October for an IPO that could raise US$1 billion. Late last month, Alibaba’s Cainiao also announced it had filed for an IPO that could also raise US$1 billion.

Faced with tight liquidity and a higher cost of capital, investors have become more selective, picking companies with strong fundamentals, said George Chan, EY Global IPO Leader, in the firm’s 2023 global IPO trends third quarter report.

“As valuation gaps narrow, investors are reviewing the post-listing performance of new IPOs, which, if positive, could renew market confidence,” said Chan.