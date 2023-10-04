Hong Kong to get US$3.8 billion in foreign investment from 30 ‘strategic’ firms: Financial Secretary Paul Chan
- The 30 companies are set to create about 10,000 jobs in the city, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Wednesday
- Chan touted the success of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, set up last year to attract high potential enterprises from around the globe
Hong Kong’s effort to attract foreign investment has shown tentative signs of success, with about 30 “strategic” companies committed to setting up their businesses in the city, according to Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.
The companies will invest an estimated HK$30 billion (US$3.83 billion) in the city, creating about 10,000 jobs, said Chan, speaking at the annual forum of the Hong Kong Green Finance Association on Wednesday.
“We have set sights on attracting strategic enterprises, those with cutting edge technologies, to settle here in Hong Kong so we can create a more vibrant ecosystem,” Chan said.
Established last December, the OASES was charged with targeting businesses in the life and health sciences, artificial intelligence, data science, fintech, advanced manufacturing, new materials and new energy, according to Chan.
“The innovation and technological strength of Hong Kong will be further boosted by deepening collaboration with our sister cities in the Greater Bay Area.”
With its strengths in basic research, commercialisation, finance and advanced manufacturing, the Greater Bay Area is “destined to become a green tech and green finance centre” powered by a complete financial and industrial ecosystem, Chan said.
More to follow ...