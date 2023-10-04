Hong Kong’s effort to attract foreign investment has shown tentative signs of success, with about 30 “strategic” companies committed to setting up their businesses in the city, according to Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

The companies will invest an estimated HK$30 billion (US$3.83 billion) in the city, creating about 10,000 jobs, said Chan, speaking at the annual forum of the Hong Kong Green Finance Association on Wednesday.

“We have set sights on attracting strategic enterprises, those with cutting edge technologies, to settle here in Hong Kong so we can create a more vibrant ecosystem,” Chan said.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu first announced in his 2022 policy address last October that the government would establish the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) in a bid to attract high potential and representative strategic enterprises from around the globe.

An aerial view of the Kwu Tung area in the northern New Territories, part of the area within the planned Northern Metropolis. Photo: May Tse

Established last December, the OASES was charged with targeting businesses in the life and health sciences, artificial intelligence, data science, fintech, advanced manufacturing, new materials and new energy, according to Chan.