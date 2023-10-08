Overseas talent coming to Hong Kong should consider picking up Mandarin as businesses flock to the city and the Greater Bay Area, according to recruitment consultants.

Hong Kong has long used English as the main language to conduct business, but in recent times, there has been a notable uptick in the need for employees with Mandarin capabilities, according to Leslie Tang, head of client solutions in Greater China at Randstad, a recruitment agency.

“While English is widely spoken in Hong Kong, foreigners need to put in the effort to learn Mandarin as a second or third language to lift communication barriers that may delay growth opportunities and social integration in the long run,” said Tang.

A lot of talent in Hong Kong is already proficient in the English language, said Tang, noting that some fields like law, consulting and fintech require advanced English language skills.

Chief Executive John Lee said dozens of companies have pledged to invest about HK$30 billion in Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So

At the same time, a lot of new companies are expanding within the Greater Bay Area, and employees will need to know Mandarin as well, he added.