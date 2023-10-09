HSBC buys Citigroup’s US$3.6 billion China consumer wealth business

HSBC Holdings is acquiring Citigroup ’s retail wealth management business in mainland China, accelerating its push in the world’s second-largest economy.

The portfolio comprises US$3.6 billion in assets and deposits, with customers in 11 major cities, according to a statement from the London-headquartered bank on Monday. The deal excludes Citi’s credit cards, mortgage and other loan portfolios in mainland China.

The acquired business will be integrated with HSBC’s China’s wealth and personal banking operations, the bank said. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

“Our agreement to acquire Citi’s wealth management portfolio in China is a testament to our confidence in the country’s long-term economic development,” said David Liao, HSBC Asia-Pacific co-CEO.

Citigroup is exiting China’s consumer wealth management business. Photo: Reuters

The bank has been making investments “across all areas” of its business in mainland China, with particular focus on fulfilling the “wealth needs” of Chinese consumers, he added.

Mainland China accounts for almost 50 per cent of Asia’s financial wealth, according to HSBC. The lender expects the number of adults on the mainland with at least US$250,000 in net wealth to double to around 351 million by 2030, accounting for about 31 per cent of the population.