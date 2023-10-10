The financial sector must not only divest from carbon-intensive industries, but also make it its mission to provide the capital to help clients decarbonise and transition to a net-zero economy, according to the Alliance for Green Commercial Banks.

The net-zero transition has created new business opportunities and financing needs, and these new market conditions have encouraged banks to reshape their approach to structuring sustainable financing products for clients as well as investors, according to the Defining an Ambitious Climate Strategy of Green Banking thought leadership paper, released on Tuesday.

The financial sector, as the enabler of global economies, will play an instrumental role in mobilising the capital needed for this inevitable transition, according to the paper, launched by the alliance in partnership with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).

“It is not enough for us to divest and to not lend to carbon-intensive sectors,” Carmen Tsang, head of sustainable investment banking for Greater China at Credit Agricole CIB, said at the launch of the paper. “A green financial institution, a green bank, should also act as an enabler to help its clients to decarbonise and transition as well.”

28:58 China, climate change and El Nino: an emerging food, water and power crisis China, climate change and El Nino: an emerging food, water and power crisis