Hong Kong’s affluent become millionaires by the time they turn 33 on average, according to an annual survey by HSBC, which also found that respondents were confident about reaching the next milestone of HK$10 million (US$1,277,164) by age 62.

But they are hesitant about using real estate as a means of protecting their capital, with the ongoing downturn making them wary about ploughing money into one of the most expensive markets in the world.

The HSBC survey, which covered a sample of 1,098 respondents aged between 24 and 64 years, with liquid assets of HK$1 million or more, found a sharp decline in respondents who favoured property as a store of wealth, with more than half expecting a decline in prices in the coming year.

“Only half of the respondents endorse the wealth protection power of property, down 23 percentage points from last year’s survey,” HSBC said in a statement.

People crossing the road in Central. Photo: Jelly Tse

The survey found that as many as 57 per cent of the respondents expect a correction in the city’s home prices in the next 12 months. “Three quarters also foresee no improvement or even deterioration in the local economy for next year,” the statement said.