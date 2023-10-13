Chinese developer Sino-Ocean seeks to extend interest payment deadline on 3 billion yuan onshore bond
- Sino-Ocean plans to convene a bondholders’ meeting on Monday to seek a two-month grace period on the coupon of a 3 billion yuan note due next Thursday
- Developer says it has arranged funds to repay US$3.8 million of interest on a green bond maturing in April 2025
The liquidity stress in China’s property sector is showing no signs of easing, with many developers working on restructuring their debt while seeking to extend bond repayments even as defaults continue to mount.
Struggling mainland Chinese developer Sino-Ocean Group Holding said it plans to seek creditors’ approval to extend interest payment on an onshore bond due October 19, but said it would service the interest on an offshore bond due October 26.
The grace period will not trigger default provisions, and “no default interest will be imposed during the postponed repayment period”, the statement said. Trading in the bond has been suspended since Tuesday because of uncertainty over the repayment plan.
Last month, Beijing-based Sino-Ocean said it was freezing repayments of all its offshore debt as part of its “holistic debt management” and that it was seeking consent from bondholders to extend the maturity of three dollar bonds due between 2024 and 2029. Sino-Ocean had 91.9 billion yuan of borrowings on June 30, with nearly 43 per cent denominated in foreign currencies, according to its latest interim report published last month.
The sector’s prospects have not improved despite a slew of recent measures by policymakers to lift home sales. China’s average daily home sales during the golden week holiday, traditionally a peak period for new-home sales, slumped nearly 20 per cent from a year earlier, based on floor area, according to a Reuters report, citing data from China Index Academy.
Sino-Ocean Group said the plan to arrange interest payments reflects its “purpose of formulating solutions to the group’s debt issues based on the different rights of different stakeholders”, adding that it would continue to “actively formulate debt restructuring plans to provide the group with a sustainable capital structure”.
Sino Ocean has over 600 projects in more than 80 cities in China, including high-end office buildings and shopping malls, according to its interim report.
In the first half of 2023, the developer’s sales amounted to 35.66 billion yuan, a year-on-year decline of 17 per cent. Revenue fell 11 per cent to 20.8 billion yuan, with the company recording a net loss of 125 million yuan for the period.