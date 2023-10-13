China Resources Longdation, a property arm of state-owned conglomerate China Resources, plans to raise between US$500 million and US$1 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company has appointed China International Capital Corporation (CICC), Citigroup and JPMorgan to work on the real estate investment trust (REIT) share sale, the sources added.

The sources declined to be named because the information was confidential. China Resources did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Nine Dragon Wall at the China Resources Buildings in Wan Chai

Citigroup and JPMorgan declined to comment, while CICC did not respond to a request for comment.