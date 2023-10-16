Indonesian courier J&T Global aims to raise US$500 million via Hong Kong’s second biggest IPO of the year
Indonesian courier services start-up J&T Global Express said on Monday it planned to raise up to HK$3.92 billion (US$500.97 million) in Hong Kong, in what is set to be the Hong Kong stock exchange’s second-largest initial public offering (IPO) of the year.
Jakarta-based J&T will sell some 300 million shares at HK$12 per share, according to a filing on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. It is set to list on Thursday, with settlement expected to be on October 27.
Based on that valuation, J&T will have a post-issue market capitalisation of HK$105.75 billion (US$13.5 billion), according to its prospectus. The IPO target is far short of the US$1 billion the courier had originally hoped to raise, but the smaller size follows sluggish market conditions and weaker investor sentiment.
J&T said the funds raised will go toward expanding its logistics network, improving infrastructure, strengthening sorting and warehouse capacity and capabilities in the Southeast Asia and other existing markets.
It also plans to use the funds raised to finance expansion into new markets, research and development besides spending on general corporate purposes and working capital.
Cornerstone investors, including Tencent, SF Express and Sequoia will invest a total of US$236.6 million. D1 Capital, Boyu, Aspex, Hillhouse, Temasek and GLP are the other cornerstone investors.
J&T has appointed Morgan Stanley Asia, Bank of America Securities and China International Capital Corp Hong Kong Securities as overall coordinators of its Hong Kong IPO.
The company is known for its low-cost service and was the top express delivery operator last year in Southeast Asia, where it held 22.5 per cent share of the market in terms of parcel volume, according to Frost & Sullivan.
The firm has steadily expanded its international operations, in a variety of countries including Latin America, United Arab Emirates and Egypt.