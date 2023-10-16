Indonesian courier services start-up J&T Global Express said on Monday it planned to raise up to HK$3.92 billion (US$500.97 million) in Hong Kong, in what is set to be the Hong Kong stock exchange’s second-largest initial public offering (IPO) of the year.

Jakarta-based J&T will sell some 300 million shares at HK$12 per share, according to a filing on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. It is set to list on Thursday, with settlement expected to be on October 27.

Based on that valuation, J&T will have a post-issue market capitalisation of HK$105.75 billion (US$13.5 billion), according to its prospectus. The IPO target is far short of the US$1 billion the courier had originally hoped to raise, but the smaller size follows sluggish market conditions and weaker investor sentiment.

Share listings in Hong Kong in the first nine months of 2023 raised the smallest pile of funds in 20 years, according to data company Refinitiv. The city’s bourse was placed in the ninth position in global ranking of IPO venues, with a total of 42 companies raising US$3.13 billion by the end of the third quarter.