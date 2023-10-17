Big data, data science and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like ChatGPT are shaping the finance industry, and asset manager BlackRock is bullish about using these fast-evolving technologies to help clients build better portfolios.

An AI model using machine learning can crunch massive amounts of data to help investment analysts assess economic conditions, said Jeff Shen, co-CIO and co-head of systematic active equity at BlackRock, the world’s biggest money manager with US$9.42 trillion in assets under management as of June 30.

Daily news, broker reports, expert insights and government statistics all provide data that can be analysed by AI to give clues about the underlying economic situation, he said. Meanwhile, geospatial information can be used to identify trends by analysing patterns in, for example, the movement of trucks in and out of a company’s warehouses, or foot traffic in a city.

“We are in this world where big data is upon us, and a lot of things can be measured that could be relevant to investment,” Shen said at a media round-table in Hong Kong on Tuesday. “Generative AI and big data is transforming pretty much every industry out there. I don’t think investment will be immune to it.”