South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Banking & finance
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
The BlackRock logo is pictured outside the company’s headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City on May 25, 2021. Photo: Reuters
BusinessBanking & Finance

BlackRock: AI tools like ChatGPT are a ‘revolution’ in investment analysis, able to pull nuance from vast data sets

  • Daily news, broker reports, government statistics and geospatial data can all be analysed by AI to give clues about investment direction, says co-CIO
  • World’s largest asset manager believes AI will be transformational, but its use is less about replacing people than augmenting investment analysis
Banking & finance
Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone
Why you can trust SCMP
Big data, data science and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like ChatGPT are shaping the finance industry, and asset manager BlackRock is bullish about using these fast-evolving technologies to help clients build better portfolios.

An AI model using machine learning can crunch massive amounts of data to help investment analysts assess economic conditions, said Jeff Shen, co-CIO and co-head of systematic active equity at BlackRock, the world’s biggest money manager with US$9.42 trillion in assets under management as of June 30.

Daily news, broker reports, expert insights and government statistics all provide data that can be analysed by AI to give clues about the underlying economic situation, he said. Meanwhile, geospatial information can be used to identify trends by analysing patterns in, for example, the movement of trucks in and out of a company’s warehouses, or foot traffic in a city.

“We are in this world where big data is upon us, and a lot of things can be measured that could be relevant to investment,” Shen said at a media round-table in Hong Kong on Tuesday. “Generative AI and big data is transforming pretty much every industry out there. I don’t think investment will be immune to it.”

05:03

How does China’s AI stack up against ChatGPT?

How does China’s AI stack up against ChatGPT?
Generative AI tools based on large language models (LLMs) such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Baidu’s Ernie Bot, as well as image-based generative tools such as Midjourney, have gone viral around the globe this year, attracting the attention of businesses eager to find ways to exploit the technology.

Shen leads a team that includes “people with PhDs” such as computer scientists, engineers, physicists and mathematicians, as well as traditional finance analysts. The team is already using LLM-based AI to help construct portfolios.

“We’re investing in it because we believe that this will be very transformational,” Shen said, adding that the company’s investment is less about efficiency or replacing humans and more about augmenting the process of analysing investments.

02:18

From K-pop to salesgirls: AI goes mainstream in South Korea

From K-pop to salesgirls: AI goes mainstream in South Korea

LLMs are deep-learning AI algorithms that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict and generate content using very large data sets.

BlackRock is not using such AI off the shelf, but has invested in developing finance-focused language models, trained on text specific to financial markets and investing.

“The large language model is very important, but at the same time, what kind of input you put into the machine-learning algorithm to train it is equally important,” Shen said.

Baidu says AI chatbot Ernie now matches OpenAI’s GPT-4

Such technology can help assess vast amounts of data and detect nuanced information, which ultimately helps make sense of market conditions, identify investment themes and spot opportunities to improve investment outcomes, Shen said.

“We’re in the middle of a bit of a revolution,” he said. “We will have more data available for us to measure a lot of different things and there’ll be better algorithms for us to capture those data in ways that can be helpful.”

Using LLMs in data analysis costs less than 1 per cent as much as hiring a human analyst while turning in comparable performance, according to a recent study by Damo Academy, the in-house research arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, and Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University. Alibaba owns the Post.
Post