Hong Kong’s Paul Chan to join Dimon, Dalio, mainland Chinese tycoons for major global investment conference in Saudi Arabia
- The forum organised by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute takes place in Riyadh from October 24 to 26
- Some 30 mainland Chinese entrepreneurs and senior executives, including Foxconn CEO Liu Young-way, will attend
It will take place in Riyadh from October 24 to 26, just a few weeks before the institute’s regional summit, the FII Priority, will be staged in Hong Kong on December 7 and 8.
“This will be the first time the Institute has staged the summit in Asia,” Attias said in an interview with the South China Morning Post.
The Asian event has over 300 people registered, with nearly 80 confirmed speakers, he said.
“As we convene this gathering of world leaders at this critical time in history, the planet, the global economy and society face a convergence of challenges,” the FII Institute’s chairman Yasir Rumayyan said. “These include global economic stability and growth, the environment, and the acceleration of technological breakthroughs including generative AI, education and health. The discussions on the agenda will help shape the future of humanity.”
More than 6,000 participants and 560 speakers from all corners of the globe will attend the summit in Riyadh, said Attias.
The event comprises 250 panel discussions and presentations by leaders and expects, and will showcase pioneering technologies. There will also be interactive sessions with investors and private boardroom meetings.
Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, will join a breakfast meeting with the Chinese CEOs on the second day of the forum.
Attias revealed that this year more than 200 delegates from China, representing the new economy, will join the forum. They will include about 30 entrepreneurs, investment bankers, and business leaders such as George Huang, chief executive officer of SenseTime, Hillhouse Investment’s Janice Tang Jie, Zijin Mining Group chairman Chen Jinghe, and Li Tong, chairwoman of BOC International.
“We will together design the new compass, because the world is so unpredictable that we need to understand the new directions,” said Attias.
He said Hong Kong’s finance chief will stay until the closing session so the baton can be passed from Riyadh to Hong Kong.
“We are extremely proud to have [him] coming from Hong Kong,” Attias said.
He said the December conference will feature additional activities including a reception to experience the Hong Kong lifestyle on the evening before the event and a golf tournament the day after.
In October last year, the city’s finance chief attended the sixth edition of the FII summit, and spoke at its plenary session, promoting Hong Kong’s status and development as Asia’s leading international financial centre in the new era. Eight months later, FII announced the regional summit is to be held in Hong Kong.