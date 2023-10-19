Local governments in China are planning to issue special bonds to fund urban renewal projects and affordable housing, the latest in a series of moves made by municipalities to boost growth and turn the tide in a slumping economy.

The southern province of Hunan on Monday issued urban renewal special bonds worth 234 million yuan (US$32 million) with a five-year maturity and a coupon of 2.66 per cent, according to China Electronic Local Government Bond Market Access, a local government bond disclosure website.

With China in the final stretch as far as issuing special bonds for this year is concerned, local governments are already planning for the year ahead. The cash raised will fund projects in two new areas – urban renewal, or the renovation of urban villages, and affordable housing – in addition to sectors such as infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and vocational training, according to local media.

“Special government bonds are an important tool for China’s fiscal policy transmission, and [their] allowed usage has expanded over the years with a change in the definition of infrastructure,” said Gary Ng, a senior economist at Natixis, a French investment bank.