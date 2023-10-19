China had signed more than 200 belt and road cooperation agreements with 152 nations and 32 international institutions across five continents as of June, according to data compiled by the NDRC.

“The signing of this MOU will further enable Hong Kong to leverage its unique strengths as an international financial centre in support of mainland enterprises’ access to broadened cross-border financing channels,” Yue said in a statement.

Hong Kong’s monetary authority has signed a preliminary agreement with mainland China’s top economic planning agency to support Chinese companies issuing bonds in Hong Kong and promote cross-border financing activities.

The HKMA and NDRC will jointly arrange workshops, seminars and other activities to inform Chinese enterprises of the relevant policies in Hong Kong that can be used to conduct cross-border financing activities.

The MOU will also allow the two sides to jointly promote the development of green and sustainable finance markets and “ dim sum” bonds – or offshore bonds denominated in yuan – in Hong Kong.

The HKMA said such activities will “encourage Chinese enterprises to conduct green and sustainable financing via Hong Kong”.

These developments would also promote Hong Kong as an offshore yuan hub and enhance the liquidity of the dim sum bond market.

Hong Kong is a leading offshore yuan centre with 962.5 billion yuan (US$131.6 billion) of deposits as of the end of August.

Yuan-denominated dim sum bonds issued in Hong Kong increased 24 per cent year on year to 688 billion yuan last year, according to HKMA data. The total outstanding amount of yuan debt securities rose 40 per cent year on year to 949.3 billion yuan as of end 2022.

The MOU is the latest effort by Beijing to promote Hong Kong as a fundraising hub for mainland Chinese companies and as a superconnector between China and the world.

“The MOU demonstrates close collaboration between the HKMA and the NDRC to help facilitate the cross-border financing needs of mainland Chinese enterprises,” said Robert Lee Wai-wang, lawmaker for the financial services sector and CEO of local brokerage Grand Capital Holdings.

“Hong Kong certainly has a role to play in connecting global investors with opportunities in mainland China. As Hong Kong has done in the past, I expect more promotional activities along with more actual debt issuances in the future that are in line with China’s green and sustainable development initiatives.”

Since Tsingtao Brewery raised HK$889 million (US$114 million) in an initial public offering in July 1993, the first listing of H shares in the city, the local stock market has become a fundraising hub for Chinese companies.

Since then, more than 1,400 Chinese companies have raised HK$8.3 trillion in Hong Kong as of July this year, accounting for about two-thirds of the total. They represent 80 per cent of market capitalisation and turnover currently, according to Hong Kong stock exchange data.

Beijing first allowed the stock markets of Hong Kong and Shanghai to link up in 2014 for cross-border trading, followed by the addition of the Shenzhen leg in 2016. Since then, cross-border trading of bonds, wealth management products, exchange-traded funds and swaps have been introduced.

The MOU emphasises the joint promotion of innovation in Hong Kong’s bond market, which is conducive to fundraising for emerging sectors like green and sustainable finance, said Robert Lui, divisional president for Greater China at CPA Australia, an accounting body.

“We anticipate an increase in market interest and subsequent growth in demand for bond issuance, which can further promote yuan internationalisation,” he said.