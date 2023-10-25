FTSE Russell plans more sustainable investment indices amid growing demand from ESG minded investors
- A survey by global index provider FTSE Russell showed a dominant majority of global fund managers are evaluating and implementing sustainable investment strategies
- FTSE solutions in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) categories, allows exclusion of certain stocks from portfolios like those of weapons or tobacco firms
London-based global index provider FTSE Russell aims to launch more sustainable investing index solutions to help investors align their portfolios with personal values and investment goals, amid growing demand for such products, particularly among asset managers in the Asia-Pacific region.
A FTSE Russell’s global survey of 350 asset owners, conducted in March-April this year, showed that 80 per cent of respondents were evaluating and implementing sustainable investment strategies or strategies which leverage environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives, themes, and related considerations as a primary means for selecting investments. This percentage was even higher in the Asia-Pacific region at 90 per cent of the 109 asset owners surveyed.
“We’re hoping [to] provide the right index solutions that investors can use,” said Yan Yan, head of index research and design in APAC at FTSE Russell, speaking at a media round table on Wednesday. “Such products will allow them to not only have a lower carbon footprint when they measure their portfolios but also enable them to engage as a shareholder with the companies they hold to have a true impact for a Paris-aligned, 1.5 degrees target.”
He was referring to the Paris Agreement goals to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
FTSE has developed index solutions such as the green revenue data model, which allows users to identify and quantify a company’s revenue exposure to green business activities, and to measure its progress in achieving green standards.
Green business contributed 7.2 per cent of the total revenue and the product covered the 15,000 listed companies that made up FTSE Russell’s investment universe as of December.
Lack of reporting standards, data hindering sustainable investments: Morningstar, FTSE Russell
The 10-year average growth rate for green revenues was 6.6 per cent, higher than the revenue growth rate of 5.1 per cent for the broader listed equity market, according to the FTSE’s Investing in the Green Economy report published in September this year.
The index provider’s solutions in the environmental, social and governance categories, allow investors to exclude certain stocks from their portfolio, such as those of weapons or tobacco companies.
“What we see is an increasing trend towards more forward-looking measures on sustainability, such as how good a company’s policies are linked to climate targets, like the Paris-aligned temperature scenarios,” said Chris Williamson, FTSE Russell’s head of Asia-Pacific index investments group at the media round table.
The field of sustainable investing was dynamic and evolving, and the index provider would be providing more indices going forward as demand grows, said Yan.
“What we have been doing is delving into the methodologies to see if there’s any new data sets that we can leverage, or new construction models that we can follow to construct those indices,” he added.
“The takeaway here is that the interest from the asset owner communities on sustainable investments has been significantly increasing over the past five to six years, to a point where sustainable investing is basically a no-brainer when making asset allocation investment strategy decisions,” according to Yan.
There are financial implications for such decisions too. A report from US credit ratings agency Fitch said that over half the global companies that are facing the risk of a climate-related downgrade by 2035 have investment-grade ratings. Credit ratings, which are forward-looking opinions on the relative ability of an entity or obligation to meet financial commitments, are a major factor in determining the interest rate demanded by lenders.
ORIGINAL