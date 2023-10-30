HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong’s three currency-issuing banks, missed third-quarter profit estimates by a wide margin because of higher bad debt provisions related to mainland China’s real estate sector.

Net profit rose by 180 per cent to US$5.6 billion in the three months to September, or US$0.29 per share, from US$2 billion in the period last year, missing the US$6.16 billion net profit expected by analysts, according to a consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

Pre-tax profit rose by 147 per cent to US$7.71 billion in the quarter, compared with US$3.15 billion a year earlier. This was worse than market estimates of US$8.26 billion.

The London-based bank, one of Europe’s largest by assets, generates much of its revenue in Asia.