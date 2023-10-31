Use of virtual banks by residents and small businesses has picked up in Hong Kong, with customers gravitating towards such lenders because of their efficiency and convenience, industry body Hong Kong Association of Banks (HKAB) said on Monday.

A survey commissioned by the Virtual Banking Education Taskforce, an initiative set up by HKAB to better understand Hong Kong retailers’ impression of virtual banks, found that consumers had a predominantly positive impression of such lenders.

“The public recognises that virtual banks are no different from traditional banks, in terms of regulation and deposit protection for account holders,” a HKAB spokesperson said.

“As the public’s understanding of virtual banks deepens, it is widely believed that the popularity of virtual banks will continue to increase, further promoting fintech development in Hong Kong.”