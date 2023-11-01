Guangzhou has become China’s first tier-1 city to introduce housing vouchers to compensate residents displaced under urban-renewal efforts, a move that analysts say will boost local housing demand and ease pressure on municipal government expenditures.

The southern port city will begin issuing housing vouchers to “channel additional funding into urban renovation projects and … improve [the projects’] overall efficiency”, the Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau said last week, outlining the city’s urban-redevelopment plan up to 2035.

Housing vouchers are a combination of monetary compensation and housing subsidies that local governments hand out to residents of run-down properties subject to demolition for redevelopment. Residents can use the vouchers to purchase new homes and enjoy varying degrees of tax benefits, depending on their relocation choices.

“Housing vouchers will help to ease the pressure on local government expenditures, as they tap an existing inventory of commercial housing instead of government-funded replacement housing,” Wang Xingping, a senior analyst at ratings agency Fitch Bohua, said in a note to clients. “This could spur demand for housing and help revive the local property market.”

Evergrande residential buildings under construction in Guangzhou, in China’s southern Guangdong province on July 18, 2022. Photo: AFP

Any nationwide impact on housing demand and prices will be muted, Wang said, as the stimulus measure this time targets shantytown residents in one large, first-tier city. When such measures first came out in 2014, they supported households in third and fourth-tier cities, where most renewal projects take place.