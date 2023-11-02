Hong Kong’s monetary authority kept its key interest rate unchanged in lockstep with the “dovish pivot” by the US Federal Reserve, sparing the city’s businesses and homeowners from higher borrowing costs while the economy regains strength.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) maintained its base rate at 5.75 per cent on Thursday, according to statement from the de facto central bank. Hours earlier, the Fed left its target rate in the 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent range in what the market called a “dovish pivot.” It was the third pause since the Fed began its rate-hike cycle in March 2022.

The HKMA follows the Fed in lockstep since 1983 on interest rates policy by design under its linked exchange rate system to preserve the local currency peg to the US dollar.

The latest decision, though almost fully expected by traders, still comes as a much-needed relief for Hong Kong’s businesses and mortgage borrowers. A government report this week showed Hong Kong’s economy barely grew sequentially by 0.1 per cent last quarter , after a 1.3 per cent contraction in the preceding three months.

09:07 HKMA to mark 30th anniversary with global financial heavyweights summit, says CEO Eddie Yue HKMA to mark 30th anniversary with global financial heavyweights summit, says CEO Eddie Yue

“The pause will only be a temporary respite for borrowers and companies because interest rates have already climbed to a high level,” said Edmund Wong Chun-sek, who represents the accountancy constituency in the local Legislative Council. “The government will need to take more measures to stimulate the economic recovery.”

The Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell had hinted that he may now be done with the US central bank’s most aggressive tightening cycle in four decades, Bloomberg reported.