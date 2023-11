Heavyweights from the world’s largest banks and financial institutions, who have descended on Hong Kong for a summit organised by the city’s monetary authority, were welcomed with a lavish banquet at the Palace Museum.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) hosted 300 global bankers at the landmark museum on Monday evening in the lead up to the second edition of its Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit , which takes place over the next two days. Guests were treated to a cocktail reception followed by a Chinese banquet-style meal and cultural performances.

Henry Tang Ying-yen, the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority chairman and financial secretary from 2003 to 2007, spoke at the welcome dinner, while HKMA CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man welcomed the guests in his address. The museum is holding a number of exhibitions, including works by Botticelli, Van Gogh and treasures from the Sanxingdui archeological site in Sichuan province.

“Art is not just art,” Tang said. “It is not just a visual culture. Art is actually finance. Private banking, wealth management today is a huge business, and it is very balance sheet efficient. I know many banks are looking to Hong Kong as their platform for wealth management and asset management, and we are an ideal platform.”

Financial Secretary Paul Chan arrives for the welcome dinner of the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit at Hong Kong Palace Museum. Photo: Sam Tsang