WuXi XDC Cayman Inc could raise as much as HK$4.07 billion (US$520 million) from its initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong this month, using the cash to expand its contract research and manufacturing services in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

The firm, a 60 per cent-owned unit of WuXi Biologics, will sell 178.4 million new shares to investors at an indicative price range of HK$19.90 to HK$20.60 per share, according to its listing prospectus published on Tuesday. An additional 19.2 million shares may be allotted to global investors to meet excess demand, it added.

At the top end of the price range, the firm will collect HK$4.07 billion in gross proceeds including the overallotment portion, and boost its expected market value to HK$24.7 billion.

The firm will start taking orders from investors from today, and the listing date is tentatively set for November 17 under the 2268 stock code.

13:54 HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin on the future of Hong Kong’s capital market HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin on the future of Hong Kong’s capital market

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are the joint sponsors of the stock offering. They are also joined by China International Capital Corp, Citigroup, and HTSC as the six joint global coordinators, bookrunners and lead managers.