Asia is creating wealth faster than any other region, and Hong Kong is in position to manage the “lion’s share” of that wealth, according to the newly appointed CEO of JPMorgan’s Asia private banking unit.

“I’m very excited about the broader wealth creation agenda in Asia-Pacific,” Harshika Patel, who also serves as the US investment bank’s Hong Kong CEO, said in an interview with the Post.

“Hong Kong has the lion’s share of the wealth creation at this point in time in the region because of the significant role it continues to play in the economic and financial development of the Greater China region,” said Patel, who in her private bank role is succeeding Kam Shing Kwang, who will be JPMorgan’s North Asia chairwoman.

Asia’s two hubs for private banking, Hong Kong and Singapore, “both have a very positive future ahead of them”, Patel said. “Hong Kong is probably going to be one of the biggest wealth centres in the world, and Singapore is catching up very quickly.”

Harshika Patel, CEO of JPMorgan Hong Kong and newly appointed head of the company’s private banking unit in Asia, pictured in Central on November 8, 2023 Photo: Edmond So