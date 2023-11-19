Ares Management, the largest alternative investment manager in Asia, is eyeing China’s private capital market as it aims to tap opportunities among the millions of small to medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) operating in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Los Angeles-based asset manager, which had US$395 billion in assets under management as of September 30, is very excited about the growth opportunity in China’s “continent-sized economy”.

“If you look at where GDP growth will be over the next five or 10 years, you will continue to see a disproportionate amount of growth in this region and in China specifically,” Mike Arougheti, the firm’s co-founder, director and CEO, said in an interview with the Post.

SMEs account for about 60 per cent of China’s GDP, according to government figures, and “are one of the things that is most exciting about China”, Arougheti said. “It’s hard to ignore the long-term or even medium-term opportunity.”

Michael Arougheti of Ares Management, pictured at the company’s office in Central on November 14, 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

The total number of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in China exceeded 52 million in 2022, according to government data.