The central banks of China and Saudi Arabia have agreed on their first currency swap to foster bilateral commerce denominated in the yuan and the riyal, taking a crucial step towards unlinking the world’s biggest oil trade with the US dollar.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) signed a three-year swap agreement for a maximum value of 50 billion yuan (US$6.97 billion), or 26 billion riyal, according to statements on Monday by the two monetary authorities.

The pact, which can be extended by mutual agreement, reflects the strengthening collaboration between the two central banks, SAMA said. The Saudi central bank was looking to strengthen its connections with the PBOC via bilateral dialogues, collaborations in multilateral forums, as well as partnerships in international organizations, SAMA’s governor Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Sayari said in an emailed interview with the Post last month.

The agreement with SAMA is the 30th swap signed by the PBOC over the past decade, as the PBOC picked up the pace of the yuan’s worldwide usage. The Chinese central bank already has swap agreements with several countries in the Middle East: the United Arab Emirates in 2012, Qatar in 2014 and Egypt in 2016.

Governor Ayman Al-Sayari inaugurated the opening ceremony of the Bank of China Limited branch in Riyadh. Photo: Twitter/SAMA

To reduce its dependency on US dollars, China has long been keen to increase the yuan’s use overseas. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Western sanctions on Moscow showed how devastating it can be to depend on the dollar. In the last year, rising US interest rates also boosted the dollar’s value of the dollar, spurring some emerging economies to switch to cheaper yuan-denominated transactions.