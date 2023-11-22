Global macroeconomic uncertainties and high interest rates have led to a slowdown in IPO listings across the world. Hong Kong has so far seen a total of 61 companies listed, raising HK$41.3 billion (US$5.3 billion), as of November 17, according to EY. The number of deals dropped 19 per cent while proceeds from the offerings fell 59 per cent year-on-year, hitting a level last seen 20 years ago.

“HKEX’s FINI will materially shorten the settlement risks during the IPO process, while it will also put Hong Kong more at par with its global peers,” said John Lee Chen-kwok, vice-chairman and co-head of Asia country coverage at UBS global banking.

Analysts said the new platform will hasten the listing process and enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong’s capital markets, bringing it on par with other listing venues. The shorter and compact window for offering, pricing and listing will result in lower risks for issuers and investors, and facilitate an IPO even in volatile markets.

“We believe the launch of FINI will help instil a greater sense of optimism in the Hong Kong IPO market,” said Melody Ngan, our Co-head of ECM for APAC at Deutsche Bank.

“The platform’s shorter settlement cycle and quicker listing process, in combination with improved sentiment, will hopefully attract fundamental investor interest back to the market,” said Ngan.

The German lender has been bolstering its investment advisory team betting that Hong Kong’s IPO market will make a comeback next year. The firm has been taking advantage of the weak market conditions which has allowed them to snap up talent more easily.

Ivy Wong, a partner at the law firm Baker McKenzie echoed this sentiment. She said the new platform, along with the incentive of reduced stamp duties on stock market transactions, could help lift market sentiment.

“In situations involving multiple large or competitive offerings, particularly those characterised by heavy oversubscription or significant popularity, FINI serves to mitigate locked-up funds in oversubscribed IPOs,” said Edward Au, Deloitte China Southern region managing partner.

Despite factors like a weak global economy, uncertain geopolitics and interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve, close to a hundred companies were waiting in Hong Kong’s listing pipeline, analysts said.

The introduction of FINI will help safeguard the interests of retail investors and encourage participation in IPOs, according to Edmond Hui Yik-bun, CEO of Bright Smart Securities, one of the biggest local brokers.

“A shorter IPO settlement time will mean retail investors need to pay less in their margin lending for their new listing subscriptions,” Hui said.

The new funding model will also substantially cut down the amount of money locked up in the banking sector during the IPO period, which will enhance the stability of the banking system, Hui added.