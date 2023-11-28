SCMP wins two top honours as State Street’s 2023 Institutional Press Awards return after four-year pause
- Enoch Yiu won the top prize in the “Investor Services” category with her May 2023 feature article about the dual-currency stocks on the city’s bourse
- Mia Castagnone won the “Best Newcomer” award for her story about how Credit Suisse’s hawker stalls became the signature of its swan song conference
South China Morning Post journalists Enoch Yiu and Mia Castagnone won two of the nine top honours at State Street Corporation’s 2023 Asia-Pacific Institutional Press Awards in Hong Kong.
“Congratulations to the award winners and the highly commended journalists for their quality and professional work over the course of this year,” said Mostapha Tahiri, State Street’s chief executive for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa. “We are pleased to host this special event again, which we launched in 2012 to recognise the journalists’ contribution in illuminating the latest developments in the financial world, for both the investment community and public readers.”
The award’s panel of seven judges reviewed hundreds of nominations from six Asia-Pacific countries contending for prizes in nine categories in English: Pension, Investment, Technology, Alternatives, Regulation, ESG, Best Editorial Comment, Investor Services and Newcomer. Another five categories were established for entries written in Chinese, comprising Investment, Alternatives, Technology, ESG and Newcomer.
Each award category in both English and Chinese honoured three journalists, selecting a winner in each and selecting two entries as “Highly Commended.” A total of 44 citations were given out.
“The sheer volume of entries combined with their outstanding quality testify to the enduring enthusiasm for these press awards and the recognition they represent for journalists in the region,” said the awards’ lead judge William Mellor. “For the judges, picking winners from such a talented field was both challenging and stimulating.”
The winning articles were chosen based on their style, content, accuracy and timeliness, and were judged by an independent panel of seven judges led by Mellor. The panel of judges comprise the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s journalism professor Anthony Fung, the Financial Services Development Council’s executive director King Au, the media entrepreneur Jame DiBiasio, the Hong Kong Green Finance Association’s deputy secretary general Jenny Lee, the CFA Institute’s Asia-Pacific managing director Nick Pollard and Alizila’s Managing Editor Alison Tudor-Ackroyd.
The sponsor handed out a discretionary award this year to Tim Burroughs, editor of the Asian Venture Capital Journal (AVCJ), to honour his outstanding contribution to institutional journalism. He received three other citations on the day, winning the “Alternatives” category, and was being “Highly Commanded” in the Pensions and ESG groupings.