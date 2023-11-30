Climate change: Asian investors aware of risks but face obstacles in directing capital to mitigate them, survey finds
- Study found most investors in the region have established climate policies and set long-term targets to reach net-zero emissions
- But there are ‘significant barriers’ to establishing short- or medium-term climate targets or realigning capital flow at the rate required
However, there seem to be “significant barriers” to establishing short- or medium-term climate targets or realigning capital flow at the rate required to protect the region from the related economic and physical damage, according to the report.
Only 36 investors with US$8 trillion of AUM have set interim targets, and just 20 with US$5 trillion of AUM intend to direct a proportion of their funds towards climate solutions, the AIGCC’s survey showed.
There is a high inherent exposure to physical climate risk in 14 industries with US$6.1 trillion in rated debt, according to a report, published on Wednesday, by credit ratings agency Moody’s that analysed 90 sectors accounting for US$82 trillion in rated debt. These sectors, including agriculture, energy, property, and chemicals, are highly exposed to risks such as rising sea levels, wildfires, water stress, extreme heat, and increased frequency and severity of hurricanes.
“Under the right local policy conditions, private investors can quickly deploy significant capital that will support governments’ growing responsibilities on climate,” said Mikula Wright.
Commitments at the centre of the COP28 agenda this year, including tripling renewable energy capacity and phasing out fossil fuels, are the kinds of policy signals that will attract Asian investors’ capital, she said.