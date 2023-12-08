China will establish a China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) in regional automobile hub Thailand, Thailand’s government said on Friday, the centre’s fourth such facility in the world.

Thai government tax incentives and subsidies have already drawn Chinese carmakers, including BYD and Great Wall Motor, which have committed to investing US$1.44 billion in new production facilities in the country.

CATARC, a Chinese government affiliated auto research institute, has centres in Germany, Switzerland and Japan and the latest one will facilitate Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers in Thailand, Thai government official Chai Wacharonke said in a statement.