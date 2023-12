Singapore-based private-equity firm Seraya Partners has closed a US$800 million fund focusing on bolstering Asia’s digital infrastructure and energy transition, backed by investors including BlackRock and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The fund, which invests in next-generation infrastructure in Asia, focusing on energy transition and digital infrastructure platforms enabled by technology, surpassed its target of US$750 million, according to a statement by Seraya on Tuesday.

Investing in mid-market opportunities in infrastructure assets with an average check size of US$100 million, the fund is committed to bolstering the region’s transition to net zero and accelerating the adoption of clean, sustainable energy, according to the firm.