Country Garden sells stake in Dalian Wanda’s shopping mall manager for US$428 million to fix offshore debt default
- Country Garden sells minority stake in Zhuhai Wanda, China’s biggest shopping mall operator, redeeming a 2016 investment
- Proceeds from the sale will be used for offshore debt restructuring, the Chinese developer says in Hong Kong exchange filing
The transaction adds to a string of asset sales after the Foshan, Guangdong-based developer slumped into a financial crisis. Once China’s biggest home builder by sales, the firm skipped a US$15.4 million coupon payment on an offshore bond in October, roiling an already weak market.
The firm surprisingly repaid a 800 million yuan bond on Wednesday before its 2024 maturity, averting what would have been its first onshore default.
“The group is actively resolving the periodic liquidity pressure,” Country Garden said in its filing. “The net proceeds from the sale will be used for the offshore restructuring.”
Wang Jianlin cedes control of Hong Kong IPO candidate in US$5.3 billion deal
Country Garden this week disclosed another round of pay cuts to trim costs. Four of its top executives, including chairman Yang Huiyan and her husband Chen Chong, voluntarily offered to cut their salaries for the third time since 2022, to focus on delivering pre-sold properties and prevent more defaults amid stagnating home sales.
Separately, PAG and Dalian Wanda announced earlier this week a plan to redeem the 2016 bets, ahead of the year-end deadline. The US$5.3 billion deal forced Wang, the 69-year billionaire founder, to cede control of Zhuhai Wanda, with outside investors wresting a collective 60 per cent stake.