The transaction adds to a string of asset sales after the Foshan, Guangdong-based developer slumped into a financial crisis. Once China’s biggest home builder by sales, the firm skipped a US$15.4 million coupon payment on an offshore bond in October, roiling an already weak market.

The firm surprisingly repaid a 800 million yuan bond on Wednesday before its 2024 maturity, averting what would have been its first onshore default.

Dalian Wanda Group’s Qingpu shopping mall in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg

“The group is actively resolving the periodic liquidity pressure,” Country Garden said in its filing. “The net proceeds from the sale will be used for the offshore restructuring.”

Country Garden, through an offshore unit, paid 3.23 billion yuan for the 1.79 per cent stake in Zhuhai Wanda in July 2016. That purchase was part of a 38 billion yuan capital infusion by outside investors including private equity firm PAG, Ant Group, Tencent Holdings and Citic Securities, according to public documents.

The plan allowed the investors to exit via a stock listing in Hong Kong, or sell back their stakes to Dalian Wanda if the listing failed to happen by the end of 2023. Zhuhai Wanda, which manages 494 malls in mainland China, has lodged four attempts to list its shares in Hong Kong, most recently in June, without success.

Country Garden this week disclosed another round of pay cuts to trim costs. Four of its top executives, including chairman Yang Huiyan and her husband Chen Chong, voluntarily offered to cut their salaries for the third time since 2022, to focus on delivering pre-sold properties and prevent more defaults amid stagnating home sales.

Separately, PAG and Dalian Wanda announced earlier this week a plan to redeem the 2016 bets, ahead of the year-end deadline. The US$5.3 billion deal forced Wang, the 69-year billionaire founder, to cede control of Zhuhai Wanda, with outside investors wresting a collective 60 per cent stake.