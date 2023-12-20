China South City Holdings averted a default on an offshore debt after winning consent from creditors on deadline day, a narrow escape for the state-backed developer struggling with a liquidity squeeze after months of sliding home sales.

Bondholders agreed to extend the maturity of its US$235 million July 2024 note by 37 months to August 2027, as well as lower the annual coupon by half to 4.5 per cent, according to a statement issued by its information agent D.F. King late on Tuesday. The consent solicitation exercise ended on Monday.

“Requisite consents in respect of July 2024 notes have been received” by the closing date, it added in an email. “Upon the satisfaction of other relevant consent conditions, the proposed amendments and waivers in respect of July 2024 notes will take effect on December 19.”

The developer had said earlier it had no money to pay the interest on the July 2024 bond on December 19. That semi-annual coupon, estimated at US$10.6 million, will now be paid in cash on July 19 next year under the amendments approved by the bondholders.