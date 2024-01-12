LianLian DigiTech has applied to revive its initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, as the provider of cashless payment services and competitor to Ant Group takes a second stab at raising funds.

The Hangzhou-based company, which had reportedly sought to raise US$500 million last June, said it would use the proceeds from the IPO to enhance its technological capabilities and to expand its global business operations over the next five years, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The 15-year-old company did not divulge the amount it is seeking to raise. Bankers expect the haul to be less than the amount previously sought because of the current draught in fundraising and market slump.